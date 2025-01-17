Kid Cudi Wipes Instagram Amid Food-Eating Home Intruder & L.A. Wildfire Evacuation Saga

Kid Cudi may have reached a breaking point because he just wiped his Instagram account after a homeless man broke into his California residence during the ongoing wildfire crisis.

Kid Cudi’s Southern California residence became the scene of an unusual burglary this week amid the wildfire crisis when an intruder reportedly broke in and made himself at home before being apprehended.

On Thursday (January 16), a TMZ report on the incident revealed it occurred the day before and that the perpetrator was believed to be homeless. The man allegedly entered the “Tequila Shots” rapper’s house and spent time enjoying several of its amenities.

The intruder reportedly helped himself to food from Cudi’s kitchen, used the bathroom and even took a shower. The intruder’s activities were caught on the home’s security cameras, prompting authorities to be called. Police arrived at the scene to find the man shirtless in the kitchen. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities.

This all went down several days after Cudi had announced he had evacuated the residence on January 8. In a heartfelt Instagram story he shared, Cudi confirmed that while he and his family were safe, he feared for all affected by the ongoing wildfire crisis.

“Hey guys had to evacuate my crib,” Cudi wrote in the story. “I’m safe with my loved ones. Dogs are safe. For all the folks who lost their homes people that are dealing with this. My heart hurts for you and I’m praying for all of us and I send ALL my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate get out immediately don’t hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys.”

Cudi affectionately signed the letter off using his surname Scott. It also appears that sometime between when he shared the IG Story and when the intruder broke into his house that Cudi wipe his account clean. Prior to putting his IG on ice, Cudi announced he would be shutting down his Twitter account last December. He also instructed fans that his IG would be the landing page for all things related to his music and life updates as he was leaving Twitter.

However, in his farewell tweet he did express his desire to completely unplug from the social media experience due to the negativity he absorbs from it.

“Ok yall,” he started off in the lengthy tweet. “I think my time is done on twitter. If u wanna stay connected to me Ill have my ig, Ill keep yall updated thru my stories but I wont be posting much on there either. Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team. Ive been thinkin, I see too much b####### on here and life is much cooler being disconnected. I think Ive been too accessible, now when u hear from me itll be through my art. I love yall, its been real. Goodbye. Scott.”

Ok yall. I think my time is done on twitter. If u wanna stay connected to me Ill have my ig, Ill keep yall updated thru my stories but I wont be posting much on there either. Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team. Ive been thinkin, I see too much… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 20, 2024