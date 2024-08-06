Kid Cudi’s Classic ‘MOTM’-Era Music Video Was Shot For $5K By His New Co-Star Josh Hackett

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the inside scoop on the unlikely friendship between actor Josh Hackett and Kid Cudi prior to their appearance in M. Night Shyamalan’s thrilling movie Trap.

You can’t make anything like this up; the only way to describe the big screen reunion of actor Josh Hackett and rap sensation Kid Cudi is as an amusing twist of fate.

In a story that sounds like something out of a feel-good movie, the pair of creative collaborators, who became fast friends, recently joined forces in M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller, Trap. The Cleveland rapper both cut a record for the film’s soundtrack and got some screen time alongside his Hollywood pal. Hackett recently dished to The Hook about the serendipitous start of his friendship with Kid Cudi, recalling their first meeting in New York.

“Cudi was doing his first concert at Terminal 7, opening for a band called Ratatat,” Hackett began. “I knew Ratatat, so I was sidestage. He came off stage and was like, ‘Hey, you’re Josh, right?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, man, great show.’ He said he just moved to New York and wanted to be friends, and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ So, we became friends.”

The casual backstage introduction blossomed into a solid friendship and about a year later, the two found themselves collaborating on one of Kid Cudi’s most iconic music videos. As Hackett shared how the opportunity arose when Cudi was gearing up to release his album, he revealed he pitched him the idea they ended up using after he needed a video for his hit song “Pursuit of Happiness.”

“We shot that in one night for five grand,” Hackett recounted with a chuckle. “Unbelievable.”

Kid Cudi caught wind of Hackett’s interview and promptly responded fondly on Twitter (X): “Life is crazy sometimes. Love Josh forever. Homie for life. make art with your friends.”

Kid Cudi and Hackett’s late-night, low budget shoot resulted in a visually captivating video that perfectly complemented Cudi’s introspective and euphoric track. The DIY nature of their project didn’t just save costs; it captured the raw, authentic energy that resonated with fans worldwide.

Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” has since become an anthem of a generation, contributing to the success of his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which was released nearly 15 years ago. The album soared in popularity, achieving RIAA platinum certification, while “Pursuit of Happiness” itself also earned platinum status. The song’s enduring appeal is a testament to Kid Cudi’s unique artistry and the magic that can happen when two creative minds collide.

Check out the post above for the full interview clip.