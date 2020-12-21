Kid Cudi’s ‘Man On The Moon III’ & Jack Harlow’s ‘Thats What They All Say’ Debut In The Top 5

(AllHipHop News)
On December 11, Kid Cudi returned with his seventh studio LP. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen gave the Cleveland rapper his highest-charting solo Billboard 200 position since 2013.
With 144,000 first-week units, Man on the Moon III debuted at #2 on the latest chart behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore. This is Cudi’s first Top 2 non-duet entry since 2013’s Indicud.
In 2018, Kid Cudi partnered with G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye West to release Kids See Ghosts. The joint effort also landed at #2. Cudi has yet to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.
Elsewhere on this week’s rankings, Jack Harlow’s debut studio album, Thats What They All Say, opened at #5 with 51,000 units. His hit single “Whats Poppin” and the remix version featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne both appear on the project.
Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon slipped one spot to #7. Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo (#9) and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (#10) remained in the Top 10.