Kid ‘N Play Get Major Props For Hip-Hop History Month

Kid ‘n Play have been honored for their legendary careers which spans music, movies, activism and even stand up comedy!

Hip-Hop icons Kid ‘n Play have been inducted into Berklee College of Music’s Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, an honor coinciding with Hip-Hop History Month.

The rap duo, known for their chart-topping hits, energetic performances, and groundbreaking contributions to music and film, reflected on their journey and impact during the ceremony in Boston.

Christopher Reid (“Kid”) and Christopher Martin (“Play”) rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with hits like “Funhouse” and “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody.”

Their music and style became a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, further solidified by their roles in cult classic films such as *House Party* and *Class Act.*

Speaking with CBS Boston’s Courtney Cole, the pair recalled their origins, from being members of rival neighborhood crews to forming a lifelong partnership based on their mutual love of hip-hop.

“We were just kids with a love for hip-hop,” Play said, reflecting on their early days.

Their induction into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame marks a career milestone.

The duo took the stage to perform, showcasing the same charisma that captivated fans decades ago.

“It’s humbling,” Play said. “It’s about still being thought about, celebrated; they call it nowadays ‘getting your flowers,'” Play said.

In addition to their music and films, Kid ‘n Play are remembered for their iconic high-top fade hairstyles, dynamic dance routines and a commitment to spreading positivity through their lyrics.

Kid emphasized the importance of perseverance to Berklee students, encouraging them to “enjoy the journey” despite challenges.

And the duo continues to remain active.

Kid is exploring stand-up comedy, while Play pursues philanthropic efforts and youth mentorship programs.