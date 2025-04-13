Killer Mike Celebrated In Georgia Capitol With Senate Recognition For His Impact On Atlanta

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike was honored by the Georgia Senate for his Grammy-winning music and supporting economic growth and social justice in Atlanta.

Killer Mike received a formal salute from the Georgia Senate for his impact on music and his work in community empowerment and activism.

The Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur, whose real name is Michael Render, was honored during a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday (April 10), where Senate Resolution 458 was officially adopted.

Introduced by Sen. Kenya Wicks, the resolution recognized Killer Mike’s influence not just in Hip-Hop but also in business, education and civic engagement.

“Killer Mike has profoundly impacted Atlanta not only through music but also through philanthropy and community service,” said Sen. Wicks. “His legacy in business, public service and the music industry is a prime example of the talent Atlanta has to offer.

“His work will leave a lasting impact on communities across our city and state. His passion for education, the arts and the city of Atlanta reflects the best of Georgia, and I was proud to recognize him on Atlanta Day.”

The resolution praised Killer Mike’s efforts to uplift underserved neighborhoods, including his co-founding of Greenwood Bank, a digital financial institution focused on building wealth in Black and Latinx communities.

He has also been a vocal advocate for social justice reform, mental health awareness, especially among Black men and economic equity.

Killer Mike’s music career spans decades, with four Grammy Awards to his name—three of which came in 2024 for his solo album Michael.

He’s also known as one-half of the duo Run The Jewels, whose four albums have earned critical acclaim and a loyal following.

His collaborations include work with Outkast, Jay-Z and Black Thought.

Senate Resolution 458 was passed during the state’s annual Atlanta Day celebration, with dignitaries, lawmakers and community leaders in attendance.