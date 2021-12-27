Killer Mike wants to get in contact with friends or family of the man responsible for vandalizing his Atlanta barbershop with graffiti.

Killer Mike wants to help the man who vandalized his Atlanta barbershop.

The Run the Jewels rapper shared details about what happened to his SWAG Shop in an Instagram post on Monday (December 27). According to Killer Mike, a man known as “Druce Wayne” was responsible for the vandalism.

“A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls him self ‘Druce Wayne’ did this to our Shop downtown,” Killer Mike wrote alongside photos of the damage. “He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow i am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man’s mind is terribly broken.”

Killer Mike noted the vandal is from Oklahoma City. He wanted to get in touch with someone close to the man in hopes of addressing the underlying mental health issues.

“If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help,” he wrote. “I will for sure make sure we get this fixed and I encourage all to check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world my not be as understanding as me.”

Killer Mike added, “Love and Respect. Thank ‘Kinfolks’ of Edgewood for making sure we know the real deal. Swipe to see the signature he left and his face. No worries #TheSWAGshop will be ok and Happy Kwanzaa to ya’ll!”

View the photos below.