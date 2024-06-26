Killer Mike’s Grammy Arrest Proves To Be Fruitless For Prosecutors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike was arrested for misdemeanor battery after winning three awards, including Best Rap Album, at the 2024 Grammys.

Killer Mike was cleared of a misdemeanor battery charge months after his arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against him, per TMZ.

The Run the Jewels member won Grammys for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song before getting arrested at the ceremony in February. Killer Mike ended up in handcuffs over a physical altercation with a security guard.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” he said. “We experienced an overzealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

Killer Mike reflected on his Grammy arrest during an appearance on The View.

“All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm [X], Martin [Luther King Jr.], [Nelson] Mandela, Medgar [Evers],” he said. “I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with. And I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff.”

Killer Mike received good news the day after his arrest when he learned his son was receiving a much-needed kidney transplant. His son underwent successful surgery in February.

“I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney,” he told GQ. “And I can just truly tell you that God is real … I’m grateful that God showed me within 24 hours that there’s something more important than even the accolades you’ve worked for. And that’s my family and my child and I’m just thankful. I thank Him.”

Killer Mike released his Grammy-winning album Michael in 2023. The LP was his first solo project since 2012’s R.A.P. Music.