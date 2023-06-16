Killer Mike Shares ‘Michael,’ First Solo Album In Over A Decade, Featuring André 3000, Young Thug, And More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike makes an explosive return with the feature-packed ‘Michael,’ his first full-length solo offering since 2012’s R.A.P. Music.

The eponymous new studio album, his first solo LP since 2012’s R.A.P. Music, arrived Friday (Jun. 16) and includes an all-star cast of enviable features. The 14-track project, executive produced by No ID, includes verses from the likes of Future, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Mozzy, Curren$y, CeeLo Green, 6LACK, Jagged Edge, Blxst, and many more.

Mike’s Run The Jewels partner EL-P also appears on “Don’t Let The Devil,” while the inaugural single, released earlier this week (Jun. 14), includes a rarified appearance from Andre 3000 and a verse from Future. Check out the “Scientists & Engineers” visualizer below, and stream Michael at the end of the page.

Killer Mike – Scientists & Engineers ft. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane

Hours before releasing the album, Killer Mike shared a video of a speech where he opens up about Michael, captioned with the message, ‘Its underwhelming to be so overly underrated.”

In the clip, the Grammy Award-winning rapper explains he was “underrated” and “cast aside,” adding, “it’s been a long, long time and it’s been a long, long climb.”

In a new interview with Spin, Killer Mike explained, “Michael is a testimonial in church,” before clarifying, “It’s an audio cinematic experience.”

He added, “I am the culmination of everything that is good about us, and I’m also not ashamed to have been—at times in my life—everything that’s bad about us. I have been a conniver, I have been a liar. I’ve been a baby daddy, a philanderer, I’ve been a drug dealer.”

However, as Killer Mike explained, he is not defined by those experiences. “I also went to Morehouse and Frederick Douglass High School. I’ve also been an amazing organizer, and an amazing husband and father. I had to figure it out. This is a prodigal son, coming-of-age story that’s telling young people it’s been done before.”