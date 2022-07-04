Killer Mike Taps Young Thug & Dave Chappelle In Call To “Protect Black Art” On New Song “Run” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike shared the video for his new song “Run” featuring the incarcerated Young Thug with an introduction from Dave Chappelle.

Killer Mike marked Independence Day with a comeback single featuring a verse from Young Thug, his first solo song in ten years since 2012’s R.A.P. Music.

Tonight at 12:00AM ET/9:00 PM PT, I proudly present ‘RUN’, my first solo record in a strong 10 years. Thank you @youngthug, @davechappelle, and No I.D. for joining me in creating this. Link Below.



🏃🏾‍♂️: https://t.co/WBp39PgqHQ pic.twitter.com/hc9fhXYieu — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) July 4, 2022

The Run the Jewels rapper tapped No I.D. to produce “Run,” which also features an introductory monologue by Dave Chappelle. The visuals depict a fight between Black people and the fascists attempting to return the South to the Confederacy. Check it out below.

Killer Mike – RUN ft. Dave Chappelle & Young Thug

Killer Mike also sends an important message in the song’s visuals. While Thugger is rapping, a soldier waves a flag featuring the words “Free Thug, Protect Black Art, Free Gunna.” Elsewhere in the video, another soldier displays an armband that reads “Free YSL.”

Young Thug and Gunna are currently behind bars awaiting trial after being arrested in a 28-person RICO indictment. Killer Mike has condemned prosecutors’ use of their rap lyrics against them in court.

Kevin Liles recently discussed the importance of protecting Black art and his staunch defense of Young Thug during a conversation with AllHipHop. Watch it below.

As reported by AllHipHop, Killer Mike called for empathy for Young Thug, who hails from the same city of Atlanta as the rapper and activist. He explained that Thug “managed to escape the streets using rap lyrics, and he’s managed to help people change their lives.”

He added, “These lyrics are no more than braggadocio rap lyrics. It is no more than Killer Mike saying I’m a killer on the mic.”