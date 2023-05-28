Kim K Says Kanye Helped Tank Her Relationship With Pete Davidson: “He Went Through Alot”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian emoted about how much guilt she felt after splitting up with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian felt “a lot of guilt” about her split from Pete Davidson. During an episode of The Kardashians, the TV personality confirmed she was “single and not ready to mingle” following her breakup from the actor/comedian last August after nine months of dating.

“Breakups are just not my thing,” she told sister Khloé Kardashian and friend Scott Disick. “I’m just proud of myself. We had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad. Nine months is a long time. I don’t have random hook-ups and relationships.”

The SKIMS founder didn’t divulge exactly what led to the split. However, she hinted that her ex-husband Kanye West’s adverse public reaction to their romance was a factor.

“There was a lot of guilt,” the 42-year-old continued. “Pete went through a lot because of my relationship.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she admitted she’s still waiting to find her “person.”

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, ‘Oh my God, who’s going to want to deal with the (drama)?'” she asked. “But my person will be like, ‘F### all that. It’s going to be hard, but we’re together, and we’re going to do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

The first episode of The Kardashians is now available to stream via Disney+ and Hulu.