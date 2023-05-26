Kim K. Trashes Kanye For Starting Drake Rumor; Says She Is “Stuck” With Rapper For The Rest Of Her Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian blasted Kanye West for starting unfounded rumors that she was sleeping with Drake!

Kim Kardashian has accused Kanye West of spreading a rumor suggesting she once had an affair with Drake.

During the latest installment of her family’s reality show, “The Kardashians,” the TV personality claimed it was her ex-husband who started speculation that she had “hooked up” with the Hip-Hop star in the past.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff,” Kim told her mother, Kris Jenner. “And the one that was supposed to protect me – and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector – is the one that’s hurting me the most. He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake… our whole marriage… he accused me of that publicly.”

In addition, Kim claimed that Kanye sometimes asked for “approval” over what she said about him on the TV show or during interviews.

She also emphasized that she finds it stressful to be connected to the “Stronger” rapper and his controversial behavior, particularly after he hit the headlines late last year for making offensive remarks about Jewish people.

“I feel bad, and I don’t know why I feel bad. And it’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to be a part of this narrative,'” the 42-year-old added. “And it’s like, ‘When is this ever gonna end?’ It never will… I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized last November.

The first episode of “The Kardashians” season three was released via Disney+ and Hulu on Thursday (May 25).