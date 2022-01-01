Kim Kardashian Accused Of Trying To Build A Driveway On Her Neighbor’s Property

Kim K. is beefing with her neighbor over a special driveway the reality star is trying to build on a strip of land they are beefing over! Read more!

Kim Kardashian has become embroiled in a dispute with her neighbor over the star’s plans to build a new driveway.

Kim’s neighbor, Sarah Key, filed for an injunction to stop Kim from building the access road on a strip of land Key claims she owns, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s disgruntled neighbor accuses the 41-year-old of wanting a unique driveway that gives her easy access to and from her house in the gated community of Hidden Hills, California.

Key’s injunction aims to stop building work before it gets underway, as she claims a portion of the drive would be on her property.

The injunction does not directly name Kim or her family but aims to prevent the Hidden Hills Community Association from approving any works.

Earlier this year, Key filed a restraining order against the same organization blocking Kim from building a vault, parking, and a wellness center under her property and a detached guardhouse.

According to TMZ, the star denied that she had plans to build a vault.