Kim Kardashian Admits Difficulties Disciplining Kids With Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian candidly discusses her struggles with parenting and maintaining discipline with her four children with Kanye.

Kim Kardashian openly acknowledged being lenient with her children with Kanye, revealing personal struggles with maintaining discipline.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality TV star expressed her desire to adopt stricter parenting methods akin to those of her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Kim, mother to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, shared candid frustrations over her difficulties in enforcing boundaries.

“Sometimes, it just gets a little intense,” Kim Kardashian said, reflecting on her role as a single parent. “I want to be more strict like Khloé, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying no is no.”

Since parting ways with Kanye West in 2021, Kardashian has endeavored to manage the complexities of single parenthood while juggling her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Yet, she admits that her resolve often crumbles under her children’s persistence.

“They know when to con me,” she admitted. “They’ll start with the tears, so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop. Sure, take the iPad. Just stop.’”

This inclination to yield to her children’s demands led her to describe herself as a “pushover,” especially in moments of fatigue or stress.

Recently, Kim recounted an incident where she confiscated North’s mobile phone, only to return it the next day.

“I know I have to get it together,” she acknowledged.

Balancing work and the responsibilities of motherhood has become increasingly challenging for Kardashian, who recounted a chaotic scene where she was forced to lock herself in a bathroom to escape the noise during a work-related Zoom meeting.

“I had a Zoom,” she explained. “Kids were at the house banging on my door, just screaming.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, ending nearly seven years of marriage.

The divorce was finalized in November 2022, with the former couple agreeing to joint custody of their four children.