Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her “Super Chic” Beats Headphones

Kim Kardashian cannot get over how great her new Beats headphones look after Apple commissioned her to make some new designs. Read more!

Kim Kardashian reckons the Beats earbuds she’s designed are so chic that she could style them with her SKIMS collection.

The wireless earbuds have been given the Kim treatment, with the 41-year-old choosing three neutral shades for her Beats x Kim range.

The collaboration came about after the reality TV star, a longtime fan of the Apple-owned product, commissioned an artist to paint her own Beats.

Realizing she was onto something, she went straight to brand bosses with an idea to bring out her own line that reflected her personal tastes.

“Traditionally, most consumer electronics are in the default colors of black and white,” she explained to Vogue. “But I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories.

“This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look. I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day – leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

Beats x Kim are available in three colorways; Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep).