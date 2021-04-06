Kim Kardashian Joins Elite Billionaire Club Minus Kanye West

(AllHipHop News)
Kim Kardashian has officially become a billionaire and that is without Kanye West’s projected bank.
Thanks to her successful cosmetics line and shapewear, she replaces her sister Kylie Jenner as the family billionaire. A little under a year ago, Forbes pulled the recognition from the younger sister, who was once believed to be the world’s youngest billionaire, because they believed the family inflated her numbers.
But not Kim.
Kim has been hustling since the infamous tape to get to this place.
Six short months ago, the magazine estimated her worth as $780,000,000. But now they are saying that there are other crafty business deals that the law student implemented that have helped her hit 10 digits.
Since 2017, her KKW Beauty has been generating about $100,000,000 every year. She sold 20% of her ownership stake in the company to Coty, a beauty conglomerate, and personally banked $200,000,000. She currently has a 72% stake in the company and Forbes notes that the brand itself is $500,000,000.
She has another company called SKIMS. But no one knows those numbers. It is believed to be worth around $250,000,000. No one is even including her television shows or the social media stuff.
It is dizzying reading all of those zeros.
She will probably be sad about losing the Mrs. West title or the cute KIMYE nickname. No worries, we think she will love being called KimBILLY Kardashian … wouldn’t you?