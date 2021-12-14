Kim K. says the “blackfishing” allegations against her are innocent and come from her desire to bond with her daughter! Read her explanation!

Kim Kardashian has addressed long-standing accusations of “blackfishing.”

During an interview for i-D Magazine with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the 41-year-old was asked about accusations of “blackfishing,” a term used for when white people try to appear Black, and cultural appropriation, referring to times where she has worn her hair in cornrows or braids.

In response, the SKIMS founder insisted that she would “never do anything to appropriate any culture” but understands where the criticism comes from.

“Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me,'” the reality star explained. “But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.

“But I’ve learned and grown over the years and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this. I’ve definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too…”

Kim Kardashian added that critics often forget her Armenian heritage and that there is “a history of braiding hair in Armenia” as well.

She shares four children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two – with her estranged husband, Kanye West.