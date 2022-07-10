Kim Kardashian Blasts Body-Shaming Haters Over Marilyn Monroe Dress Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is rejecting body-shaming critics who thought she went overboard just to squeeze into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe! Read more!

Kim Kardashian has rejected criticism of her decision to lose weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality TV star walked the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York back in May wearing the crystal-studded gown Marilyn wore when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress as it couldn’t be altered due to its fragile nature, and while many body image activists criticized her actions, the mother-of-four has now insisted the transformation was no different from an actor losing weight for a film role.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message,” she said in an interview for Allure. “But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles – they are (considered) geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kim shared that she is continuing to channel Marilyn as she is sticking with her new platinum blonde hair.

“I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde,” the 41-year-old smiled. “As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence – and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that b#####-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”