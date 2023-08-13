Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Shoulder & Tears Tendon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian recently disclosed that she fractured her shoulder.

Sharing the news on an Instagram Story, the entrepreneur behind SKIMS informed her followers that her gym absence was due to a shoulder injury sustained “a few weeks” prior.

“I broke my shoulder and tore my tendon so I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back!” she captioned a video of her reuniting with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

She further shared, “Melissa had the same thing happen to her, so we’re starting our rehabbing today and our workouts ’cause I’ve got to get back in the gym. Nothing’s gonna keep me down.”

The 42-year-old Kim didn’t share details about how the injury occurred.

Kim Kardashian began her fitness journey with Melissa in 2017, shortly after the birth of her son, Saint with rapper Kanye West.

Reflecting on her motivation, Kim mentioned in an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “I’m going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy,” Kim recalled.

“Melissa is a trainer I found. She’s super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and see if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path…If I was 10 per cent like her, it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It’s mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try.”