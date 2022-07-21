Kim Kardashian Calls For Gunna’s Freedom Amid Fresh Petition For His Release  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian threw her support behind Gunna after attorneys filed a petition in a neighboring county for his release.

Kim Kardashian is calling for the release of incarcerated YSL rapper Gunna.

The reality TV starlet turned legal advocate took to social media to share her support for the Georgia native. She posted the “Free Gunna” hashtag and followed up with a couple of emojis to echo her message.

The call from Kim Kardashian comes amid a new move by the rapper’s attorneys to get their client released. They filed a fresh petition to ask a neighboring Georgia county to grant his release.

According to Billboard, Gunna’s legal team filed a so-called petition for a writ of habeas corpus on Tuesday (Jul. 18) in Harris County, the physical location of the rapper’s jail cell. The petition is a constitutional procedure that allows prisoners to challenge their imprisonment. They say Fulton County prosecutors had barely any evidence to support keeping Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) behind bars.

“To allow Mr. Kitchens to be held in jail by the unsworn claims and conclusions of the state, devoid of any specific facts or supporting evidence – over objection by the defense – is to render his presumption of innocence meaningless and to discard his right to due process,” Gunna’s attorneys wrote.

According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, “Habeas petitions must be filed in the jurisdiction where a prisoner is held,” and Gunna is held in the Henry County Jail. However, the legal maneuver provides a way to bypass Fulton County Superior Court, which has repeatedly denied Gunna’s bond requests.

Gunna was nabbed on RICO charges alongside Young Thug and 26 other YSL members. Prosecutors allege they are part of a violent street gang terrorizing the streets of Atlanta. The charges against YSL include murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing, and illegal firearm possession allegations.

Gunna Also Has A New Appeal Route

Furthermore, the rapper may also have another route to appeal, which Fulton County had denied. If the fresh petition is denied, Gunna has the automatic right to appeal the decision and his imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Gunna continues to feed his fan. Despite his incarceration, he delivered the visuals for “Missing Me,” from his latest album DS4EVER. Check it out below.