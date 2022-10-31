AllHipHop

Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, Lizzo, And More Transform For Halloween

By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

Kim K., Diddy, Lizzo and others had some fun over the weekend to celebrate the Halloween holiday. Check out some pics!

Kim Kardashian mutated into X-Men’s Mystique for a Halloween party over the weekend.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share several videos of her dressed up as the character, with her ensemble featuring a figure-hugging blue Latex bodysuit.

She accessorized with a dark red wig and yellow contact lenses.
“MYSTIQUE – HALLOWEEN 2022,” she captioned a snap of the completed costume.

In response, several Kim’s celebrity friends praised her over-the-top look.

“The sickest,” wrote Olivia Pierson, while La La Anthony posted, “Another one for the books!! What a night.”

Though Kim didn’t share details of the Halloween party she attended, it appeared to be one hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as she also posted footage of the hip-hop mogul as Heath Ledger’s “Joker” from the 2008 superhero movie “The Dark Knight.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner opted to dress up as a sexy version of the cowgirl doll Jessie from “Toy Story 2,” and Lizzo transformed into Marge Simpson of “The Simpsons” and donned a green dress, yellow body paint, and enormous blue wig.

Becky G
CARN*EVIL Halloween Party co-hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio, at a private residence in Los Angeles Featuring: Becky G Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 30 Oct 2022 Credit: FAYES VISION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
Chris Brown
CARN*EVIL Halloween Party co-hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio, at a private residence in Los Angeles Featuring: Chris Brown Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 29 Oct 2022 Credit: FAYES VISION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
Larsa Pippen
CARN*EVIL Halloween Party co-hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio, at a private residence in Los Angeles Featuring: Larsa Pippen Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 29 Oct 2022 Credit: FAYES VISION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images