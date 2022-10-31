Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, Lizzo, And More Transform For Halloween

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim K., Diddy, Lizzo and others had some fun over the weekend to celebrate the Halloween holiday. Check out some pics!

Kim Kardashian mutated into X-Men’s Mystique for a Halloween party over the weekend.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share several videos of her dressed up as the character, with her ensemble featuring a figure-hugging blue Latex bodysuit.

She accessorized with a dark red wig and yellow contact lenses.

“MYSTIQUE – HALLOWEEN 2022,” she captioned a snap of the completed costume.

In response, several Kim’s celebrity friends praised her over-the-top look.

“The sickest,” wrote Olivia Pierson, while La La Anthony posted, “Another one for the books!! What a night.”

Though Kim didn’t share details of the Halloween party she attended, it appeared to be one hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as she also posted footage of the hip-hop mogul as Heath Ledger’s “Joker” from the 2008 superhero movie “The Dark Knight.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner opted to dress up as a sexy version of the cowgirl doll Jessie from “Toy Story 2,” and Lizzo transformed into Marge Simpson of “The Simpsons” and donned a green dress, yellow body paint, and enormous blue wig.