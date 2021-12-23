Kim Kardashian Demands Colorado Governor Ends Mandatory Minimum Sentencing

Kim Kardashian used the case of Rogel Mederos as an example of why Colorado Gov. Jared Polis should end mandatory minimum sentencing!

Kim Kardashian has called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to end the use of mandatory minimum sentencing.

On her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old brought attention to the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver who was recently sentenced to 110 years in prison for accidentally killing four people after his brakes failed in 2019.

“I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week. I took a deep dive in it to figure out what the situation is,” Kardashian wrote beneath a photo of the truck driver in court.

“For those who don’t know about this case, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is a 26-year-old that was sentenced 110 years in prison for driving a semi-tractor-trailer and crashed into traffic killing four people. He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi-tractor-trailer failed.”

The reality star wrote it was “shocking and unfair” that the judge was forced to hand down the lengthy sentence due to mandatory minimums, a legislative practice where the government predetermines the minimum sentence for certain crimes.

“Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end,” she continued. “Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. @govofco is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence.”

Governor Polis said on Tuesday that his office was reviewing the case.