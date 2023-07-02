Kim Kardashian Was Ready To “Do Anything” To Get Old Kanye West Back

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian has revealed she would get back with “the old Kanye” she married. Read more!

Kim Kardashian would “do anything” to get back the Kanye West she married. During a sneak peek for next week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality star broke down while talking to her sister Khloé Kardashian about how much the rapper has changed.

Khloé asked her sister if she was OK, which led the SKIMS founder to burst into tears saying she is “not OK.” Wiping tears from her face, the 42-year-old cried, “I just can’t.”

She continued in a confessional, “It’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim met West met in the early 2000s and they developed a friendship before becoming romantically linked in 2011. They tied the knot in 2014, but Kim filed for divorce in early 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022.

The former couple welcomed their first child North in June 2013 and their second Saint in December 2015. They had two more children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.

Earlier in the current season of the reality show, Kim opened up about the notoriously controversial rapper, adding, “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”