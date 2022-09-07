Kim Kardashian Dodges Questions About Overusing Private Jet In Middle Of Climate Change Crisis

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian discussed her issues with climate change after being called out for using her jet too much!

Kim Kardashian is taking a “realistic” approach to combatting climate change amid backlash over private jet usage by celebrities.

In July, the reality TV star was named on a list of famous faces who made a high number of flights in a private plane this year, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, and Mark Wahlberg.

In a conversation for the September 2022 issue of Interview magazine, editor Mel Ottenberg asked Kim for her take on measures that can be taken to fight global warming.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety,” she said. “I have super climate change-involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

Kim went on to note, “No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the SKIMS founder discussed her hectic schedule and revealed that she has a problem with “saying no to people.”

“I hate when people ask me for things. It’s like, ‘Hey, will you do this work thing, it’ll just be two seconds.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s not that easy. I’m coming from Calabasas, which is an hour each way.’ It takes about two hours in glam, so if someone asks me to do a five-minute cameo, it’s never just that. But, all my friends and family, no one ever really asks me for anything or needs anything. We’re all just cool,” the 41-year-old added.