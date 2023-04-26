Kim Kardashian Doppelganger Dies In Hospital, Family Struggles To Raise Money For Memorial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ashten’s family launched a GoFundMe to pay for her memorial services.

An OnlyFans model, who spent thousands of dollars to look like billionaire influencer Kim Kardashian, has died.

Suspicions believe her death was directly related to the extensive plastic surgery she received over the years.

The family is calling her death a “homicide.”

According to her GoFundMe, Gourkani died on April 20 around 4:31 a.m.

Relatives released a statement saying, “Our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying histaricaly (sic) on the other end of the line…”

“Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying…A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives. After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and well-being had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest,” the family detailed on the crowdfunding platform.

Adding, “Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

Gourkani is described by her family member as” a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.”

The goal is set for $40,000 to pay for memorial expenses.

AllHipHop.com reported Christina Ashten Gourkani spent $24,346 on procedures to look like her idol. She spent $3,000 every month on fillers, Botox, and other “essentials” to look like the SKIMS founder.

As a businesswoman, she commanded $6,000 every time she made an appearance as the star. She had been doing celebrity look-alike work for seven years prior to her premature demise.

“Since my late teenage years, people have been telling me that I bear a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian,” Ashten recalled.

“It’s a comparison I hear almost every day when I’m out in public. And the truth is, if you look at our baby or teen pictures, we share many similarities. Our parents also come from similar ethnic backgrounds, which could explain our resemblances.”

Her 73.3K followers on TikTok, 562k followers on Instagram, and subscribers on OnlyFans will miss her, even though they are not flocking to her GoFundMe to support her homegoing services expenses.

Out of the $40,000 her family is hoping to raise, in the week since her death, less than $4,000 has been raised.