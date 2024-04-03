Kim Kardashian Embroiled In Underwear Grammar Gaffe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s Skims branding mishap results in an unexpected wave of fan reactions and discussions.

Kim Kardashian, the icon behind the popular Skims brand, has recently been criticized by fans after a conspicuous typo was spotted on a piece of her bridal lingerie collection.

The social media mogul and businesswoman, renowned for her meticulous attention to detail in her diverse range of beauty, fashion, and lifestyle ventures, seems to have overlooked an embarrassing grammatical mistake on a pair of Skims underpants designed for brides.

The product in question, a thong featuring whimsical, wedding-themed phrases embroidered directly onto the fabric, aimed to combine Skims’ signature comfort with playful nods to marriage.

Phrases like “Foreva eva” and “Future Wifey” were intended to add a personalized touch to the bridal experience.

However, the charm was somewhat diluted for customers and fans when an incorrect version of “You’re Mine” was embroidered as “Your Mine” on the lingerie.

The error quickly attracted attention online, with a Reddit user initially pointing out the mistake.

“Omg this typo! She should be humiliated!” the user exclaimed, prompting a flurry of reactions from the community. Many expressed disbelief that such a glaring error could bypass multiple stages of review and make it into the final product.

“That is so embarrassing how does that even get past design planning?!?” commented one follower, echoing the sentiments of many who were puzzled by the oversight.

Another chimed in, highlighting the collective bemusement: “how could this get past so many people without anyone noticing?”

In a comedic turn, some followers proposed that the typo might have been an intentional, if cryptic, reference to something else entirely.

“Maybe it’s not a typo and it really means ‘your mine’ as in mine field,” joked a user, adding a playful note to the ongoing discussion.

Kim Kardashian and the Skims team responded to the typo controversy by pulling the thongs off the market.

Nonetheless, the incident has sparked a lively exchange among the brand’s followers, blending critique with humor over the unexpected slip in Skims’ typically polished image.