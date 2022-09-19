Kim Kardashian Ensured North West Gets Priceless Chanel Purse In Kris Jenner’s Will

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner isn’t even dead yet, but Kim Kardashian has called the dibs on What she labeled as a “dream purse.”

Kim Kardashian has insisted Kris Jenner bequeath a priceless Chanel handbag to her daughter North West in her will.

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, the reality TV star recalled the time her mother overshadowed her experience at a photoshoot with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld back in 2013.

Kim was heavily pregnant with North, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, at the time, and was distraught when the couturier presented the momager with her dream purse.

“(Karl) pulls out this Lego clutch bag, a really popular bag he did and it was a crystal one. I’d never seen a crystal one. It was a one-of-a-kind runway piece that didn’t even go into production. It was black and white, with black crystals. Then he goes over me and hands it to my mom,” the 41-year-old sighed.

“I went to the bathroom and started hysterically crying and I’m pregnant and hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this. I called my cousin Cici (Bussey) and said, ‘This b**ch!’ I had this whole plan; this was going to be (North’s) bag and it was going to be displayed in her room.”

But while Kris thwarted Kim’s plans for the purse, North is set to get the expensive gift one day in the future.

“So, my mom has a provision in her will that North gets the bag if, God forbid, she passes away,” she smiled.



Fashion icon Karl died at the age of 85 in 2019.