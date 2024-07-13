Kim Kardashian Shows Off Graphic Finger Injury In New Episode Of “The Kardashians”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian described a recent injury as more painful than childbirth, revealing the incident on the new episode of “The Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian has disclosed an excruciating injury she sustained, describing the pain as surpassing that of childbirth.

Fans will get a glimpse into her ordeal in an upcoming episode of Hulu and Disney+’s “The Kardashians.”

In the episode shows Kardashian having her injury examined by a doctor who, to her astonishment, comments, “Oh, it looks great.”

Viewers were puzzled when Kardashian was seen with heavy bandages on two of her fingers in February.

Unraveling the mystery, the latest footage reveals that she had sliced the tips off those fingers, leaving bloodied stumps behind.

Expressing her disbelief, an alarmed Kardashian responds to the doctor’s comment with, “You think that looks great?”

In a candid, confessional-style clip, Kardashian reveals the severity of her injury.

“The, like, tip broke off. It was like, more painful than childbirth,” Kim Kardashian said.

Kardashian’s journey as a mother has not been without challenges.

She shares her four children—North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5—with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian gave birth to North and Saint but turned to surrogacy for Chicago and Psalm due to health complications.

In a sentimental reflection shared in a 2019 video for her Skims brand, she explained, “I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me—they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates… I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it.”