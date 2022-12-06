Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Telepathic Stalker

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian was finally granted a restraining order against a man who showed up at her house three times. Unannounced. Read more!

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, lawyers for the reality TV star applied for the protection order after Andre Persaud showed up at her home three times in August.

Kardashian insisted she was concerned for her safety as he claimed to be armed.

In addition, the SKIMS founder’s legal team also alleged Persaud had written about her on social media.

In one post, he “claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically.”

Kardashian was granted the five-year order on Monday.

Persaud was banned from contacting the 42-year-old and ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from her. He was also prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

The mother of four has not yet publicly commented on the case.