Kim Kardashian Heartbroken By O.J. Simpson Estate Over Bible Battle

Kim Kardashian has encountered obstacles trying to retrieve a cherished family heirloom associated with O.J. Simpson.

Kim Kardashian’s sentimental $15,000 offer to reclaim her late father’s personalized Bible was turned down by O.J. Simpson’s estate executors, leaving the reality star facing an uncertain online auction battle instead.

The Bible, a customized edition of The Living Bible, was originally a gift from Kim’s father, famed attorney Robert Kardashian, to Simpson shortly after the former NFL superstar’s arrest in connection with the brutal 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Kim Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 at age 59, had penned a deeply personal message of encouragement within its pages, intended to offer comfort and spiritual guidance during Simpson’s darkest hours.

“O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you,” the heartfelt inscription reads.

O.J. Simpson estate executor Malcolm LaVergne confirmed that Kim Kardashian recently submitted a $15,000 bid to secure the sentimental keepsake privately.

However, LaVergne explained that the estate was already committed to selling the Bible through Goldin Auctions, making Kim’s offer impossible to accept.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money – why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees – to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” LaVergne remarked candidly to People. “That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

With the online auction still underway until March 30, Kim, 44, can bid alongside other potential buyers. Currently, the Bible’s bidding price is $9,800, even lower than Kardashian’s private offer.

LaVergne quipped, “She may even get it cheaper than the $15,000, so who knows.”

Robert Kardashian famously remained by O.J. Simpson’s side throughout the dramatic eight-month criminal trial in 1995, ultimately witnessing Simpson’s acquittal of murder charges related to the stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Yet, two years later, Simpson was held liable in a civil trial and ordered to pay $34 million to the Goldman family, a judgment he largely left unpaid.

Simpson himself died in 2024 at age 76 following a battle with prostate cancer.