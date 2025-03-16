Kim Kardashian Admits Ignoring Kanye West’s Jewelry Advice Ended Badly

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian reflects openly about jewelry and safety lessons learned from past events involving Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian experienced the glamor of Paris Fashion Week transform into a nightmare robbery after ignoring Kanye West’s prophetic jewelry advice.

In a chat with sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim revisited the chilling incident in October 2016, recalling a crucial warning from her now ex-husband Kanye.

After she had flaunted two extravagant diamond rings online, Kanye strongly advised against wearing both simultaneously, fearing unwanted attention from thieves.

“Kanye saw it and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'” Kim recounted on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

The luxurious pair of rings in question were no ordinary accessories.

Kanye first popped the question to Kim in 2013 with a cushion-cut diamond engagement ring weighing an impressive 15 carats.

He later upgraded the bling factor in 2016 with a dazzling 20-carat rock reportedly valued at around $4 million.

Ironically, the only piece of jewelry Kim chose not to pack for her Paris trip was the original 15-carat engagement ring.

“My first one that I got engaged to Kanye (with) was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewellery I owned that I didn’t take to Paris,” Kim shared.

Unfortunately, Kim’s decision to bring the larger ring to Paris Fashion Week became a costly mistake.

In a terrifying encounter that made global headlines, masked thieves stormed her Parisian hotel suite, stealing approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including the upgraded diamond.

The traumatic robbery prompted Kim to stop wearing jewelry publicly altogether. Years later, Kim hinted she may finally be ready to embrace jewelry again.

She also revealed a heartfelt plan for the original ring Kanye proposed with, involving their eldest daughter, North, now 11 years old.

“That one, I’m gonna give to Northy, because she was with me when I got engaged and she held it after and I took a photo and she was just, like, a few months old,” she smiled.

Kim and Kanye officially parted ways in 2021, finalizing their divorce the following year. They share four children together, with North being their firstborn.