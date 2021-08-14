Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Introduced Her To Her “True Self”

Kim Kardashian maybe divorcing her famous husband kanye, but she still giving him props for transforming her into a better person!

Kim Kardashian has credited her estranged husband Kanye West for teaching her how to be “true to herself.”

The 40-year-old reality star was married to Kanye for seven years before filing for divorce earlier this year.

Still, she said the “Heartless” rapper helped her understand the importance of “living in the moment” and not caring what other people think.

“I got to a point – and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any of perception of him was – as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.”

And Kim now knows she doesn’t need to “please everyone” as long as she’s happy.

She added to Kristen Bell’s ‘We Are Supported By…’ podcast: “You don’t have to please everyone as long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to. Like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”