Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West On Father’s Day

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After months of pushing about her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian finally had some good words for her ex-husband Kanye West! Read more!

Kim Kardashian posted a thank you message to her ex-husband Kanye West on Father’s Day.

“The Kardashians” star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a celebratory post for her former partner, the father of her four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.

Captioning a picture of the rapper with their kids, Kim, who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, wrote: “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

The pair seemed to be getting a long much better. They were spotted together on Friday at a gym in Thousand Oaks, California, where North West was playing in a basketball league.

Kim also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian. She wrote: “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven. They gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love with all my soul.”

She posted a picture of herself with Robert, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim also acknowledged Caitlyn Jenner, who was her stepfather when the former athlete was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2015.

“Thank you for raising us and being the best stepdad,” she posted.