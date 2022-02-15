Kim Kardashian Is Worried Kanye Is Going To Get Pete Davidson Hurt

Kanye West has more words for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as he attempts to try and get back his ex-wife on Valentine’s Day!

Kanye West has “faith” he will get back together with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Following the news that Kanye has split from “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox after a brief relationship, Kanye took to Instagram to share a photo published on MailOnline showing Kim leaving a restaurant in Brooklyn with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson on Sunday.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” he began, before referring to the silver coat the reality TV star is wearing in the photo. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION (sic).”

Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, went on to assert that he will continue sharing details of his personal life on social media because he has accepted that he is a “public figure.”

“WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES,” the 44-year-old added.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, with it reported that the couple had agreed to joint custody of their four children as part of the proceedings.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star apparently sent texts to Kanye, which he shared with his 13 million followers.

In one post, Kim told Kanye he was creating a dangerous situation for Pete after the *Donda* rapper encouraged his fans to harass “Skete” when they saw him.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” Kim Kardashian allegedly texted Ye.

“UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” Kanye said, still referring to Kim as if they are still together.