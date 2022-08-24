Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart & More Accused Of Violating Drought Restrictions In California

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

More than 2,000 customers – including Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone – received notices due to their violations.

Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart, were warned about their excessive water use amid a drought in California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 2,000 people violated water restrictions imposed due to the drought.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone and Dwyane Wade were among the notable names who received “notices of exceedance” from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

“Customers are expected to adhere to the water use reductions and water conservation measures that are in place due to this emergency,” the notices read.

The celebrities and other customers allegedly used more than 150 percent of their monthly water budgets at least four times since restrictions began. Flow restrictor devices could be installed on their properties in light of the violations.

“We’re asking them to not just minimize their water usage, but we’re also asking them, in a way, to just completely rethink what is aesthetically pleasing to them and how that’ll impact their property values,” Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt told the Los Angeles Times.

Representatives for Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kevin Hart didn’t respond when the Los Angeles Times asked for comment.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union claimed their violations stemmed from an issue with their pool. Sylvester Stallone’s lawyer said his client had hundreds of mature trees in need of “adequate watering” on his property.