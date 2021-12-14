Kim Kardashian Hires Pianist To Wake Her Children Every Day In December

Kim Kardashian is doing something special for her family every day during December – waking her children up to the sound of music!

The 41-year-old fashion mogul revealed how she celebrates with her kids during the holiday season.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, she showed off her cream-colored living room where pianist Philip Cornish from Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir played the piano.

“Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids,” the SKIMS founder wrote, referring to her four children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, – whom she shares with estranged husband, Kanye West.

In the video, the Grammy winner plays a melody of Christmas music at a nude-colored piano that matches Kardashian’s Christmas tree.

He shared a video of him playing at the piano to his Instagram Stories too, where one fan commented that they were “inspired” by his talent.