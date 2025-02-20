Kim Kardashian Sued Over Death Row Inmate Social Media Post Blunder 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is reportedly facing a libel lawsuit after a social media mix-up led to unexpected consequences.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit after wrongly identifying a man as a death row inmate.

Ivan Cantu, a project manager from New York, is suing Kim Kardashian for libel and slander, per TMZ. The SKIMS founder allegedly posted a photo of the wrong Ivan Cantu on her social media in February 2024.

While aiming to shed light on the case of Ivan “Abner” Cantu, a Texas death row inmate, she inadvertently used a photo of a different man with the same name while sharing a petition urging followers to sign in demand of the D.A. withdrawing the execution.

At the time, the project manager told the outlet he learned of the post from his relatives and believed someone on the reality TV star’s team accidentally shared the wrong photo.

Although the SKIMS founder removed the post, Ivan argues that it was too late, as her hundreds of millions of followers had already seen it, and he is now seeking financial compensation.

In his filing, Ivan Cantu alleges that the blunder led to public humiliation, shame, ridicule, and contempt, prompting him to file a lawsuit against Kardashian.

He is suing for libel and slander, claiming the post caused him to suffer from sleepless nights, headaches, nightmares, and PTSD while also damaging his reputation and necessitating medical care and emotional counseling.

Kim Kardashian has frequently used her platform to raise awareness about death penalty cases, often tweeting and sharing information about specific inmates. Her efforts have helped bring national attention to individual death row cases and broader issues within the criminal justice system.