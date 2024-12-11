Fans Plead With Kim Kardashian To Help CEO Shooting Suspect

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s name has surfaced in an online frenzy as fans push for her involvement in Luigi Mangione’s murder case.

Supporters of Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old accused of killing healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Pennsylvania, are rallying online, urging reality star Kim Kardashian to intervene in his legal case.

The December 4 shooting has sparked a wave of online fervor, with Mangione becoming a polarizing figure as debates swirl around justice and celebrity influence.

Kim Kardashian, 44, known for her criminal justice reform efforts, has not publicly responded to the calls for her involvement.

While she is not a licensed attorney, Kardashian has worked on high-profile cases, including her advocacy for the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989 and are awaiting resentencing after nearly three decades in prison.

Fans now hope she might lend her influence to Mangione’s defense.

“Somebody please contact Kim Kardashian and tell her to protect Luigi Mangione, he cannot go to jail,” one commenter pleaded on social media following Mangione’s arrest.

@KimKardashian Free Luigi Mangione for us. Get us that pardon pic.twitter.com/UNAVZl3yPc — Kim Kardashein (@Chromaticunt4) December 9, 2024

The online reaction to the case ranges from ardent sympathies for Mangione, with some labeling the incident an anti-capitalist stand, to tongue-in-cheek admiration for his mugshot.

Some fans went as far as suggesting bold collaborations for Kardashian’s Skims clothing line, even humorously nominating Mangione as a potential model.

“Kim Kardashian needs to get Luigi pardoned and then get him in a Skims campaign,” one fan wrote, while another described the accused as “lowkey the modern day prison bae.”

As the support for Mangione’s case grows, so do the questions surrounding the intersection of celebrity advocacy, criminal justice, and public opinion.

Whether Kardashian will join the defense effort remains unclear, but her name continues to dominate the discussion.

I give @KimKardashian 48 hrs before she reaches out to Luigi for both a modeling contract and prison sentence reform — Noah Rogers (@noah_rogers) December 10, 2024

HEAR ME OUT KIM KARDASHIAN SHOULD HELP LUIGI MANGIONE pic.twitter.com/yUj5BJ3HWH — Celebsnapzs (@celebsnapzs) December 11, 2024