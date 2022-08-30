Kim Kardashian “Mortified” By Backlash From Her Own Insensitive Comments About Working Women

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian claims she was shocked and mortified by the backlash after her comments about working women. Read more.

Kim Kardashian was “mortified” by the backlash to her work comments.

In the trailer for the new season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim can be heard reacting to the backlash from her Variety profile, which was published earlier this year and featured her claiming “nobody wants to work these days.”

The reality TV star faced criticism for her comments. While some slammed Kim as out of touch after being raised in financial privilege, others noted that she was sued for allegedly violating labor laws in 2021.

In “The Kardashians” trailer, Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian spoke about the controversy.

“You saw all the backlash on the Variety interview?” Kim asked, to which Khloé replied, “No one sympathizes with you.”

Kim confessed, “I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset.” During her interview with Variety, the SKIMS founder gave her “best advice for women in business.”

Kim said, “Get your f###### ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments.”

Pete Davidson, who Kim began dating in October, was noticeably absent from the trailer. They have yet to address reports that they split up earlier this month.

It’s unclear whether this season of “The Kardashians” will cover Kim and Pete’s relationship and alleged breakup.