Kim Kardashian Remembers Father Pulling Her Out Of School To Watch O.J. Simpson Trial

Kim Kardashian discussed the impact of watching the O.J. Simpson trial and its impact on her after she was pulled out of school to watch the shocking case.

Her father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for representing O.J. Simpson in the 1995 murder trial, passed away after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

“My dad pulled Kourtney and me out of school,” the SKIMS founder remembered in an interview with GQ. “He said, ‘I want you girls to witness a piece of history and what a trial is like.’ We walked in and saw my mom sitting on the other side. She said, ‘You’re supposed to be in school. What are you doing here?’ Kourtney and I didn’t even look at her.”

“That was really tough for our family,” Kim continued of the trial, noting that her father was a friend of O.J.’s, while her mother, Kris Jenner, had been a friend of Nicole Brown Simpson, whom O.J. had been accused of murdering.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim Kardashian recalled one of the final conversations she had with her father before he died.

The reality star has recalled that her dad instructed her to “take care” of their family before he passed away aged 59 in September 2003.

“I know you’re going to be okay,” Kim recalled her father telling her. “It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.”

Kim shared that Robert’s words had changed her outlook on life.

“I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life,” she told the publication. “But it made me make decisions differently.”

Robert and Kris, who share children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob, tied the knot in 1978 but divorced in 1991. Kris then went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner later the same year.