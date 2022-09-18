Kim Kardashian On The Prowl To Date Lawyer Or Doctor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is no longer with Pete Davidson, and she already has her sights set on who she wants to date next. It’s not Kanye!

Kim Kardashian has set her sights on dating a medical or legal professional.

The reality TV star, who split from actor/comedian Pete Davidson last month, made an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

During the interview, host James asked Kim whether she was looking to get into the dating scene again following her breakup from Pete and divorce from husband Kanye West.

The mother-of-four insisted she wanted to “chill for a minute”, but will look beyond the entertainment industry when she is ready.

“I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” she explained. “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s going to be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist. Doctor. Attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Kim, 41, went on to share that she is now halfway through completing her law degree and was actually writing an essay while on the way to the interview.