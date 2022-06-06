Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Is Great Because He Takes Care Of Her Pimples

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson is a doting boyfriend. Apparently, he’s obsessed with his skin, just like Kim Kardashian is. Read more!

Kim Kardashian is impressed by her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and his tender heart and considerate ways.

In episode eight of Hulu show “The Kardashians,” the reality TV star opened up about her new boyfriend, whom she met on the set of “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”) last October.

Kim revealed that Pete is very caring, and even puts acne cream on her face when she is sleeping.

“I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple,” the 41-year-old recounted. “One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and dermatologists and, literally, beauty products. I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired. I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew. He knew that I really needed it to go away.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim revealed Machine Gun Kelly’s fiance Megan Fox was stunned to learn Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson.

Megan Fox was amazed to find out Kim Kardashian was officially dating Pete Davidson. As part of a confessional, Kim revealed that Megan had texted her to confirm the news was true.

“After we got together, and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and was like, ‘Is this s**t for real?'” she recalled, adding that the “Jennifer’s Body” actress told her that Pete had “asked me for your number months ago” but she advised her friend not to bother.

“(Megan told Pete), ‘Dude, you have a better shot of, like, me and (her fiancé) Machine Gun Kelly getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. It’s never going to happen. Do not ask us.'”

As part of divorce proceedings from husband Kanye West, Kim was declared legally single in March.