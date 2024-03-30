Kim Kardashian Accused Of Promoting Knockoff Furniture In Office Tour Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Donald Judd Foundation’s lawsuit against Kim Kardashian over counterfeit art furniture underscores the importance of authenticity in the worlds of art and design.

Kim Kardashian has found herself in a legal tug-of-war over a lawsuit filed by the Donald Judd Foundation.

The foundation, dedicated to the legacy of influential artist Donald Judd, has taken legal action against Kardashian and Clements Design for what it claims is misrepresenting and promoting counterfeits of Judd’s furniture pieces.

The lawsuit emerged after Kardashian showcased her SKKN office in a YouTube video in 2022.

In the clip, she highlighted minimalist tables she attributed to Donald Judd, lauding them for their seamless integration with the office’s aesthetic.

“These Donald Judd tables are really amazing,” Kardashian remarked in the now-deleted video, “and totally blend in with the seats.”

However, the Judd Foundation asserts that the tables Kardashian referred to are not authentic pieces by Donald Judd but imitations created by Clements Design.

The legal complaint targets Kim Kardashian for allegedly false endorsement and Clements Design for trademark and copyright infringement.

The lawsuit, filed on March 27, accuses Kim Kardashian of “trademark infringement, copyright infringement, unfair competition, false advertising, and false endorsement” predicated on the promotion and sale of these ‘knockoff’ versions as genuine Judd creations.

Clements Design, caught at the center of this controversy, has defended itself against the foundation’s claims.

In an official statement, the company clarified, “It is simply not true that Clements Design commissioned imitation Donald Judd tables. They are different tables with different designs.”