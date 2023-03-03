Kim Kardashian Received Trashbags Full Of Cash From International Fugitive

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kardashian continued to receive gifts from billionaire, even after being married to Kanye West.

As the United States government seeks to convict Malaysian financier Jho Low of mismanagement of money, several celebrities are being names in the investigation.

According to Page Six, names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian have been brought in and questioned by the FBI in reference to the disgraced billionaire.

As far as the former Mrs. Kanye West, one allegation involves a story about her partying with Low in Las Vegas and receiving “trash bags of cash.”

Previously undisclosed documents noted that the law enforcement agency was trying to see if either celebrity is connected to his embezzlement case.

The source reports that in 2019, while she was married to the G.O.O.D. Music executive, the FBI was told by Kardashian that she partied with DiCaprio and Low in a private room past 5 a.m. The parties were. Playing baccarat into the early morning.

At a certain point, she said she wanted to leave but one of her friends told her to stay. The connect informed Kardashian, he’d “heard stories of Low giving people chips at the end of the night.”

The FBI records claim she “stayed and ended winning big on one game,” but when she went to “give all her chips back to Low,” he told her to keep them.

She gladly cashed $350,000 in winning and walked away (after cashing the chips in), she was given “a trash bag full of one-hundred-dollar bills,” worth $250,000.

The feds said the now billionaire “put the trash bag full of cash in her carry-on bag and boarded a Southwest Airlines flight back to Los Angeles.”

She would later receive another six-figures during a different party session with Low. This subsequent trip to Vegas, she took home $100,000. Like before, she took it home in a trash bag.

This was one of the last times she connected with him.

She met him in 2009 and in 2011, when she was married to Kris Humphries, Low gave her $305,000 as a wedding gift.

The FBI also noted that Low tried to give Kardashian some expensive gifts, not just money. In 2014, Kardashian informed Ye of Low’s desire to give her a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.

The “Jesus Walks” chart topper did not shut it down completely, as one might have expected. Instead, he “made Kardashian text Low and say that they don’t like Basquiat and instead wanted a Monet.”

Kardashian told the FBI this was to “mess with Low because both [she] and West found Low to be very fickle when giving gifts and never expected to actually receive a painting.”

The international embezzlement scandal is still under investigation and Low maintains, he has done nothing wrong.