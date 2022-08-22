“I Don’t Care…” Man Who Stole $10M In Jewels From Kim Kardashian Speaks About Taking From The Rich Influencer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Abbas said he and his colleagues clocked her social to figure out where she was.

One of the robbers that got Kim Kardashian during her 2016 European visit has commented on the event that she has said was one of the most horrifying events of her life. He said, “I don’t care.”

According to Vice News, the men called the “Grandpa Robbers” in their 60s and 70s, stole millions worth of jewelry, including her ring worth $4.5 million, totaling over $10 million.

Yunis Abba said he and his colleagues watched her on social media and decided they would get her because she shared so much of her personal information on Instagram.

“I went on the internet, and it’s true, I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring, I saw that she showed it everywhere, and we knew this information through social media,” Abbas said. “We knew that she was coming for Fashion Week, so we went there to do some more reconnaissance.”

After discussing plotting on her, knowing it was Fashion Week in Paris and coming to where she was staying, he detailed what came next.

They came in, beat and tied up the concierge, took the keys to her room, and then lurked until they saw the opportunity to get the goods.

Then they went through her stuff, and the rest is history.

Abbas spoke about how he feels about what he did.

“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,’” Abbas said.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that,” Abbas added. “Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

Abbas said he realized what he did to Kardashian probably traumatized her. Abbas acknowledged that the alleged ordeal likely traumatized Kardashian.

Though Abbas was arrested, he was eventually released because of his poor health, but the hustler didn’t let his being “sick” stop him from getting to another bag … this time legally.

In 2020, he released a book about the robbery. We said “legally” … didn’t say he wasn’t foul.