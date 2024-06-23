Kim Kardashian Shares Anxiety About Landing First Lead Role

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian contends with high stakes as she prepares for her lead role in “The 5th Wheel,” revealing her excitement and nerves amid Hollywood’s high expectations.

Kim Kardashian is struggling to deliver a compelling performance in her debut lead movie role, according to the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” where the reality star’s journey into film was chronicled.

Initially reported last November, her movie project “The 5th Wheel” saw multiple studios vying for it.

Kim Kardashian, along with screenwriters Paula Pell and Janine Brito, ultimately chose Netflix after all five studios responded within 20 minutes with offers.

As excitement from Hollywood executives grew, Kardashian revealed her anxiety about meeting expectations.

During a dinner with friends, she expressed her doubts, stating, “The offers they’re bringing my way, I’m like, ‘You think I can do that? I can’t do that.'”

She then voiced concerns about performing emotional scenes, asking, “How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

In a candid confessional segment, Kardashian shared her rising apprehension.

“How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure’s on because I’m like, ‘Oh s###\*\*, this is happening,'” she admitted, adding, “I’m tripping the f###\*\* out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver.”

Acknowledging the challenge, she continued, “I’m really nervous about it ’cause I have to f###### deliver. It’s such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I’m like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself.”

Before this significant role, Kardashian took a serious step into acting with her appearance in “American Horror Story: Delicate” last year.

Her acting career shows no signs of slowing down as she is set to produce and star in “The 5th Wheel” and portray a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama series.

Reflecting on the unexpected trajectory of her career, the 43-year-old Skims founder highlighted her limits for roles, pointing out, “I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I’m not gonna be gaining 500 pounds for a role… that’s not where I need to be.”

Kardashian also mentioned that comedian Amy Schumer is interested in joining the film, which she described as a fusion of “The Hangover,” “Bridesmaids,” and “The First Wives Club.”