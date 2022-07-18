Kim Kardashian Sleeps With A Face Full Of Make-Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian revealed her worst habit when it comes to her skincare routine. She always sleeps with make-up all over her face! Read more!

Kim Kardashian has described sleeping with her make-up on as her greatest “talent.”

In a video interview with Allure, the reality TV personality was asked what her worst habit is concerning her beauty regime.

“The one talent that I have that is probably the worst advice to give you guys is that I can sleep in full make-up, and I can sleep (on my back) and never ruin my make-up,” she smiled. “Sometimes, if I have to get up really early in the morning, I’ll do my make-up the night before and have it done, sleep, not move, and wear it the whole next day. My make-up lasts a really long time on my face. I don’t know why. Not the healthiest, but it is what it is.”

Kim, who launched her nine-step SKKN skincare range earlier this year, went on to share that she is not opposed to using drugstore products either and is a big fan of face cleanser Cetaphil, and Neutrogena face wipes.

But you won’t catch the mother-of-four using Vaseline anytime soon.

“I don’t know if my sisters, especially Kourtney, were f###### with me in high school. But they would tell me to put Vaseline all over my face, so I did, for a really long time,” the star recalled. “I don’t know what her theory behind that was, but I feel like I definitely had to unlearn that – and I’m glad that I did.”