Kim Kardashian Files Restraining Order Against Stalker Trying To Contact Her Kids With Kanye

Kim Kardashian seeks legal protection against alleged stalker after a series of unsettling incidents affecting her and her children.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star filed a request for a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley.

Highlighting the disturbing nature of the case, Kardashian’s colleague Emma Roberts, who is on “American Horror Story: Delicate,” has already experienced a frightening encounter with Conley.

Roberts reported that Conley broke into her home and called her from her landline.

Adding to the gravity of the issue, Roberts, who evaded confrontation with Conley during his break-in, has already secured a five-year restraining order against him.

In her filing, Kim Kardashian stated that Roberts warned her Conley wanted to contact Kardashian and her children with Kanye West.

Conley’s actions seem increasingly alarming.

The day after he intruded into Roberts’ residence, he reportedly visited the home of Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

He allegedly informed security guards there that he had a scheduled meeting with Kim Kardashian, presenting himself as her “long-term manager” and claiming to be an NBA player with the Toronto Raptors.

The situation escalated further in July when Conley allegedly showed up at Kardashian’s Malibu home.

At that point, security guards intercepted him, and he reportedly stated that he intended to climb the fence surrounding the property.