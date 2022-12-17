Kim Kardashian Starts Rebuilding Her $6.3M Dream Home

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Each of her four children will have their own rooms in their new home.

Influencer, reality star, and former wife of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, is about to build her dream home out in the desert.

According to Radar Online, the law school graduate has just dropped a cool $6.3 million on a property lot and has filed for an updated permit to start construction on the land. She originally applied for a permit on the 41,817-acre plot of land because the city requested revisions to the plan, she came up with to build her home and the amenities. The city wanted to ensure each step met fire safety and pool codes.

What was so crazy about her blueprint that peaked the city’s attention?

The star wants to create a spaceship-shaped mansion, designed by Bo. Shi Architects and Tadao Ando Architects and Associates. The home will feature a movie theater, an indoor sauna, a mudroom, a fountain near the entrance of the home, and a circular courtyard for friends and family to kick it at.

She will have the master bedroom with a double bathroom and two walk-in closets, and all four of her children will have their own bedrooms with a closet and private bathroom to enjoy.

She also planned to have two elevators in the abode.

The lot for the land was part of her divorce settlement from Kanye. She also got five other homes in Hidden Hills, a Riverside property, three homes in Idaho, and a massive compound in Malibu. There are other smaller properties she and her children are in possession of, as Ye was extremely generous with his family in the negotiation.