Kim Kardashian Brags That Her Bones Are Stronger Than Almost Everyone On Earth

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a treatment to tighten her belly, while bragging about her bones! Read more!

Kim Kardashian has undergone a “painful” treatment to “tighten” her stomach area.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her getting the Morpheus8 laser treatment during a visit to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Ashkan Ghavami’s office.

“This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous (sic) laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics,” she captioned the photo in which the area around her belly button appeared very red. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

Later, Kim also detailed her experiences of getting a body scan with BodySpec to measure her body fat and bone density.

Following the results, she shared that her bones are stronger than 93-97 percent of people and that she did not lose any muscle mass in the last year.

“A year ago, my body fat percentage was 25 per cent, now it’s 18.8 per cent.. (that’s) athlete category,” the 41-year-old continued.

Kim hit headlines in May when she revealed she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks so she could fit into an iconic dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala.