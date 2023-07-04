Kim Kardashian Recalls Testifying After Tito Jackson’s Wife Was Murdered

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian talked about testifying at the murder trial when she was just 14 years old, right after the O.J Simpson controversy. Read more.

Kim Kardashian recalled testifying at a murder trial when she was 14 years old.

While speaking to Vogue Italia, the reality star recounted taking to the stand in 1998 during the murder trial of Dee Dee Jackson, the mother of ex-boyfriend Tito Jackson.

The Kardashians star was asked by the interviewer about her life growing up in Los Angeles, to which she replied that it was “hectic.”

“My dad was going through all those trials, and it was pretty intense in my life,” the 42-year-old told the magazine. “My boyfriend’s mother whom I was really close, was murdered in 1994, and I had to be part of that trial.”

Dee Dee, real name Delores, was the wife of Jackson 5 guitarist Tito Jackson. In 1994, she was found dead in the pool of boyfriend Don Bohana in his California home.

“To have that experience at such a young age was insane,” Kardashian said. “And it was back-to-back with the OJ (Simpson) trial. There was just a lot of layers there.”

When asked whether she was involved in the trial itself, the SKIMS founder answered that she was.

“I had to testify and was there every day with my boyfriend,” she added. “I was just 14, you know.”

Four years after Dee Dee’s death, Bohana was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to 15 years to life. He has spent 19 years in a prison in California.